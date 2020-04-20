Number of COVID-19 cases in Georgia nearing 400

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 20

By Tamilla Mammadova - Trend:

The number of patients diagnosed with COVID-19 in Georgia has reached 399, Trend reports citing Georgian media.

The information was recently updated on a special website stopcov.ge created by the Georgian government.

According to the latest figures, 93 patients recovered from the virus and four patients died. Three Georgian citizens are brought from abroad for medical treatment.

Currently, 4,782 people remain under quarantine, and 503 persons – in inpatient care.

Georgian health officials again call on everyone to stay home and keep social distancing to avoid further spread of COVID-19, the report said.

On March 21, Georgia declared a state of emergency until May 10 to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356