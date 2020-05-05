Georgia to participate in WHO's international clinical trial

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 5

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia will participate in the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) international clinical trial to help find an effective treatment for COVID-19, said Health Minister of Georgia Tamar Gabunia, Trend reports via Georgian media.

In addition, Georgia will get access to four experimental medicines used in this process.

WHO says that based on evidence from laboratory, animal and clinical studies, the following treatment options were selected: Redemsevir, Lopinavir/Ritonavir, Lopinavir/Ritonavir with Interferon beta-1a and Chloroquine or Hydroxychloroquine.

"By the end of May, we will have all four experimental medicines in the country and the trial will begin,” Gabunia said.

Gabunia says that WHO has set strong criteria for participation in the trial and Georgia has selected seven medical institutions for this which are able to treat COVID-19 patients in critical condition.

"Tbilisi Hospital of Infectious Diseases will be the flag carrier in the process, supervising other clinics involved in the trial. Doctors will decide which patients may be involved in the trial,” Gabunia said.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356