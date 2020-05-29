COVID-19 cases up in Georgia
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 29
By Tamilla Mammadova - Trend:
Eight new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) have been detected in Georgia, bringing the total number of infected to 746, said National Center for Disease Control and Public Health, Trend reports referring to Georgian media.
According to the latest figures, 576 patients have recovered from the novel virus so far, while 12 patients died.
Currently, 2,966 people remain under quarantine, and 250 are under medical observation.
Georgian health officials once again call on everyone to stay home and keep social distancing to avoid further spread of COVID-19, the report said.
---
Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356
Latest
Holiday gifts from Azercell to families of martyrs and disabled persons on the occasion of May 28th - The Republic Day (FOTO)
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva: May our independence last forever! May Almighty God bless our native Azerbaijan! (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev: I am sure that our independence development will be continuous and Azerbaijan`s state independence will live forever (PHOTO)