European Commissioner: If Georgia wants to implement a Free Trade Agreement faster, we are ready to do so

“If Georgia wants to implement a Free Trade Agreement with the European Union faster, we are ready to do so,” Oliver Varhelyi, European Commissioner for Neighborhood Policy and Enlargement told Georgian First Channel, Trend reports.

As European Commissioner said, “when it comes to rapprochement with the European Union, fulfiling reforms is a top priority.”

“Our offer includes five priorities: to maintain sustainability, this criterion also applies to political relations. We offer the opportunity to deepen relations those who want more involvement and cooperation with us, both politically and economically.

Clearly, our priorities remain unchanged. We want democratic reforms. Georgia still has a long list of unfulfilled reforms. We want to work with the Georgian government to implement these reforms. We will provide the necessary finances and assistance to continue the work.

Of course, if Georgia is interested in faster and more comprehensive implementation of the Deep and Comprehensive Free Trade Agreement, we are also ready to do so, ”Oliver Warheim said.