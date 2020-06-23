Georgia records 3 new cases of COVID-19

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Three new cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) were revealed in Georgia in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of infected people to 911, Trend reports citing Georgia media.

Seven patients recovered in the last 24 hours. The total number of recoveries stands at 768. Fourteen patients died of COVID-19 in the country.

Currently, 2,662 people remain under quarantine, and 255 persons are in patient care.

"We are keeping the situation under full control for now. If we stick to the recommendations and act as we acted in previous months, there will be no sharp increase in coronavirus cases. Moreover, Georgia may avoid the second wave of the virus,” Head of Georgia’s National Center for Disease Control Amiran Gamkrelidze said.

The first coronavirus infection case in Georgia was confirmed on February 26, 2020.

In Georgia, the state of emergency and curfew due to the COVID-19 pandemic was imposed since the end of March and was lifted on May 23.

---