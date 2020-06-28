Georgia is on the list of countries whose citizens will be able to enter the EU from July 1

The ambassadors of the EU member states have agreed on the list of countries whose citizens will be able to enter the EU from July 1. Georgia is among the 14 countries. The final list must be officially approved by a majority vote on Monday. The French edition Le Monde publishes information about it, Trend reports citing Georgian First Channel.

The list did not include countries such as the United States, Russia, Israel, Turkey, and Saudi Arabia, countries where the pandemic of COVID-19 is in its acute phase.

In addition to Georgia, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, South Korea, Canada, Montenegro, Serbia, Thailand, Uruguay, Rwanda, Algeria, Morocco, and Tunisia are also among the 14 countries for which EU borders will be opened from July 1.