Gakharia: We will continue consultations with EU member states in order to be able to ensure safe and secure movement of citizens

We will continue consultations with EU member states in order to be able to ensure safe and secure movement of citizens in agreement and step by step, Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia said in a statement, Trend reports citing Georgian First Channel.

PM thanked the European Union on behalf of the Georgian government and Georgian people for trust, recognition and partnership in response to the decision of the Council of the European Union with regards to including Georgia in the list of countries to which the borders will be gradually reopened starting July 1.

“Georgia’s putting on the list of Green countries is yet another confirmation with EU , significant achievement and recognition of the success, which Georgia, our people and the Georgian government has in struggle against COVID-19 pandemic,” Gakharia said.

Georgia is among the countries with which EU will be opening borders starting July 1.