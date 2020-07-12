Center for Integration of Persons with International Protection starts functioning at IDP Agency

The Center for Integration of Persons with International Protection has started functioning at IDP and Eco-Migrants Agency. Within the framework of One Month with Ministry Campaign of Ministry of IDPs, Labor, Health and Social Affairs, Ekaterine Tikaradze, Minister, became introduced with the center’s work together with Head of UNHCR Representation in Georgia, Kemlin Furley, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

The beneficiaries will study Georgian language, acting legislation, Georgian history and culture at the center. They will also undergo consultations in direction of social issues, human rights, education and employment.

Opening of the center was among the taken commitments as per Association Agreement of Georgia with the European Union.