Georgia receives medical protective equipment from EU and WHO

Georgia has received a large amount of medical protective equipment from the European Union and the World Health Organization that is designated for the medical personnel who stand on the front lines in struggle against COVID-19 infection, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

The cargo contains about 1.5 million medical face masks, 5 000 face covers, 13 200 protective eye-glasses, 30 000 isolation robes and 328 000 respirators. It is one of the largest cargos, which the country has ever received with support of donor organizations.

The protective items will be distributed among the personnel of Lugar Research Center, National Center for Diseases Control and Public Health, 9 regional laboratories, First Medical Aid and village doctors across Georgia.