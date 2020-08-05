Director of Tbilisi Central Hospital detained, two others charged as patient operated on by unlicensed doctors remains in coma

Director of Tbilisi Central Hospital G.L. has been detained, as well as a doctor of the same hospital V.K. for misuse of authority, fraudulence and illegal medical practice, Trend reports citing Agenda.ge.

The third individual in the case, identified as M.Kh, is on the run and has been charged in absentia.

The Georgian Chief Prosecutor’s Office says that V.K and M.Kh, without having a license in traumatology, operated on a 23-year-old female patient back in 2018 twice and the patient has been in coma ever since.

V.K. misled the family of the patient into thinking the first operation in the summer of 2018 would be conducted by Italian doctors. However, he himself conducted the operation with the assistance of M.Kh.

The Prosecutor's Office says that the patient’s health condition worsened after the operation and V.K. told the family the patient needed another operation which was conducted in September of 2018 again by V.K. and M.Kh, and not by Italian doctors, as the family was told.

Since the second operation the patient remains in a coma.

G.L. was the head of the hospital during both operations and may be sentenced to two to five years in prison for neglect of professional responsibility.

If found guilty V.K may be sentenced to six to nine years in prison, while M.Kh may face up to three years in prison.