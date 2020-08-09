Doctor infected with COVID-19 working in several clinics in Gori and Tbilisi

The doctor who contracted coronavirus was working in several clinics in Gori and Tbilisi, said Eka Korchashvili, the head of the Shida Kartli regional office of the Georgian National Center for Disease Control and Public Health (NCDC), Trend reports via 1tv.

The contacts of this infected person are being searched, Korchashvili told Georgian First Channel.

Nine new cases of coronavirus have been detected in Georgia today, increasing the total number of infected people to 1225, according to the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC).

Four more patients have recovered from the novel virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cured patients up to 1000.