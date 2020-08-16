US Ambassador praises Georgian Interior Ministry's crime lab

The United States Ambassador to Georgia Kelly Degnan has congratulated the Georgian Interior Ministry on achieving internationally recognised accreditation of their fingerprint, facial recognition and questioned documents/handwriting examination sections during her visit to the crime laboratory yesterday, Trend reports citing Agenda.ge.

The Embassy reported yesterday that it has been supporting the development of criminal forensics in Georgia for almost two decades now.

During the tour, Ambassador Degnan pledged to continue the US Government’s support to Georgia through the INL “to help the laboratory achieve full accreditation to be able to support the investigation of all crimes”.