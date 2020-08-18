US Ambassador, USAID Mission Director and CEC Chair open upgraded server infrastructure

The opening ceremony of the server infrastructure has been held at the Central Election Commission today, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

US Ambassador to Georgia Kelly Degnan, USAID Mission Director Peter Wiebler and CEC Chair Tamar Zhvania have attended the event.

The Central Election Commission’s server infrastructure has been upgraded with US assistance, enabling the CEC to minimize cybersecurity risks.

The election administration was provided with appropriate technical equipment and the staff was trained in cybersecurity and cyber hygiene within the framework of the International Foundation for Electoral Systems (IFES) project – Electoral and Political Processes Support in Georgia (EPPS) through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

“The agreement between the leadership of the election administration, the representatives of USAID and IFES was reached in January this year. The parties agreed to promote safe and peaceful elections in 2020.

A tripartite agreement was signed between the Central Election Commission, the International Foundation for Electoral Systems and UGT, based on which UGT purchased servers for the CEC and appropriate equipment for server maintenance”, – says the CEC.