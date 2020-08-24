Another person dead from COVID-19 in Georgia
BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 24
By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:
Another patient has died of the coronavirus infection in Georgia, Trend reports via Georgian media.
The number of COVID-19 victims has reached 18 as a result.
Georgia has reported 10 new cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on Aug.24, bringing the total number of infected people to 1,421.
Five more patients recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours,increasing total to 1,137.
Currently, 7,005 people are under quarantine and 255 persons under medical observation.
Georgia reported its first case of the coronavirus on February 26, 2020. Since then more than 225,000 people have been tested for the coronavirus in the country.
The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019.
---
Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356
