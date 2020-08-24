Another person dead from COVID-19 in Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 24

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Another patient has died of the coronavirus infection in Georgia, Trend reports via Georgian media.

The number of COVID-19 victims has reached 18 as a result.

Georgia has reported 10 new cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on Aug.24, bringing the total number of infected people to 1,421.

Five more patients recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours,increasing total to 1,137.

Currently, 7,005 people are under quarantine and 255 persons under medical observation.