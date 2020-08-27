Georgia, NATO countries to launch multinational military exercise in September

Georgia will have a multinational military drill named "Noble Partner 2020" with NATO member states at the Vaziani military base near its capital Tbilisi in September, the Georgian Defense Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

More than 2,700 servicemen from Georgia, the United States, Britain, France and Poland will participate in the exercise slated from Sept. 7 to 18.

The multinational exercise will include command, staff and field training with live fire, engagement of maneuver and combat support elements, said the ministry, adding that armored and combat vehicles, as well as artillery systems, will be engaged in the exercise.

The annual exercise aims to increase the interoperability of Georgian troops and partner states and improve their combat capabilities, according to the statement.

Initiated in 2015, "Noble Partner" was originally aimed to train Georgian soldiers and improve Georgian troops' interoperability with NATO units.