Amiran Gamkrelidze does not rule out that the quarantine and isolation period will be further reduced

Amiran Gamkrelidze, head of the National Center for Disease Control, does not rule out that the period of quarantine and isolation will be further reduced, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

“The quarantine and isolation period has been already reduced from 14 to 12 days in Georgia. Now several mechanisms are being developed, the same eight days and then testing, or even other approaches. There may be some changes,” – Gamkrelidze said.

Based on government decree, quarantine and isolation period was set at 12 days instead of 14 in Georgia in August.