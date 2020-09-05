Amiran Gamkrelidze does not rule out that the quarantine and isolation period will be further reduced
Amiran Gamkrelidze, head of the National Center for Disease Control, does not rule out that the period of quarantine and isolation will be further reduced, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.
“The quarantine and isolation period has been already reduced from 14 to 12 days in Georgia. Now several mechanisms are being developed, the same eight days and then testing, or even other approaches. There may be some changes,” – Gamkrelidze said.
Based on government decree, quarantine and isolation period was set at 12 days instead of 14 in Georgia in August.
Latest
Amiran Gamkrelidze does not rule out that the quarantine and isolation period will be further reduced
German ambassador to Georgia: Observation of 2020 elections in Georgia should be as strong and comprehensive as possible
Georgia sends invitations to international organizations and institutions to observe country’s elections
USAID Supports Delivery of Food and Hygiene Supplies for 3,500 Vulnerable Families by Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society (PHOTO)