Mariam Kvrivishvili: From tomorrow, citizens of reciprocal countries will be able to enter Georgia without quarantine

Georgia 14 September 2020 21:41 (UTC+04:00)
From tomorrow, citizens of reciprocal countries will be able to enter Georgia without quarantine, – said the head of the National Tourism Administration, Mariam Kvrivishvili, Trend reports citing 1TV.

According to Mariam Kvrivishvili, tourists will be able to enter Georgia on the basis of submitting the results of the PCR test.

“According to the decision of the Coordination Council, the quarantine period will be limited to eight days from tomorrow, which is important for the citizens of our country. We have certainly taken into account the recommendation of epidemiologists in this regard. I would like to inform you that from tomorrow, all persons who are citizens of the reciprocal countries will be able to cross the border in Georgia without quarantine if they submit PCR test of 72-hour validity,” – said Kvrivishvili.

The state border of Georgia is open to 5 countries (Germany, France, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania) out of 27 EU member states, on the condition that upon arrival to Georgia citizens of this country submit a PCR test result taken within the last 72 hours, or undergo PCR testing at their own expense in a laboratory located at the airport (in effect from September 15, 2020).

