Control on coronavirus-related regulations to be tightened in Adjara

Control on coronavirus-related regulations will be tightened in Adjara, – the Minister of Health, Ekaterine Tikaradze said after the meeting of the Coordination Council, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

According to the Minister, the tightened measures will also apply to wear a mask and social distancing.

“Measures will be tightened in connection masks and social distancing, both in transport and indoors. Also, monitoring institutions will be inspected,” – said Tikaradze.