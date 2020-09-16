Control on coronavirus-related regulations to be tightened in Adjara

Georgia 16 September 2020 23:21 (UTC+04:00)
Control on coronavirus-related regulations to be tightened in Adjara

Control on coronavirus-related regulations will be tightened in Adjara, – the Minister of Health, Ekaterine Tikaradze said after the meeting of the Coordination Council, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

According to the Minister, the tightened measures will also apply to wear a mask and social distancing.

“Measures will be tightened in connection masks and social distancing, both in transport and indoors. Also, monitoring institutions will be inspected,” – said Tikaradze.

