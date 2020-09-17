Mike Pompeo: US State Department of State will send volunteers to observe 2020 Georgian parliamentary elections

“We are still ready to assist Georgia in the implementation of reforms, that will strengthen democratic institutions and the democratic process,” said Mike Pompeo, United States Secretary of State in his letter to Georgian Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

“We appreciate your efforts to support the United States and international observers, and we remain committed to assisting Georgia in implementing reforms that will strengthen your democratic institutions and strengthen the democratic process,” stressed Mike Pompeo.

In a letter to David Zalkaliani, Pompeo pointed out that the US State Department of State will select volunteers to observe the parliamentary elections in Georgia, who will join the mission of the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR).

Pompeo also noted that the State Department of State is working with the International Republican Institute (IRI) and the National Democratic Institute (NDI) to find an alternative solution that will allow them to observe the upcoming October 31 elections.