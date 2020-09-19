Georgia sends armored medical evacuation vehicles to Indonesia

State Military Scientific-Technical Center Delta has sent two units of DIDGORI MedEvac’s special modification vehicle ‘BISONI’ to the Republic of Indonesia, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

According to Delta, ‘BISONI’ is a medical modification of Didgori armoured vehicle, aiming at removing wounded soldiers from the battlefield.

According to the agency, Delta continues to work actively to export Georgian-made military equipment to the international market.