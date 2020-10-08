Pentagon reports about holding of bilateral US-Georgia consultations on defense issues
The Pentagon released the information about holding of bilateral US-Georgia consultations on defense issues. The photos, reflecting the virtual meeting, were posted on official Twitter page, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.
“The Pentagon participated virtually in the 2020 U.S.-Georgia Bilateral Consultations. Great to talk with Defense Ministry of Georgia, the Georgian Defense Forces, US-EU Commandment. The US Department of Defense values the U.S -Georgia strategic partnership!,” reads the Twitter post.
