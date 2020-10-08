World Bank shows readiness to support Georgia in purchase of COVID-19 vaccines

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 8

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

The World Bank is ready to support Georgia in the purchase of COVID-19 vaccines as soon as an effective one becomes available, said Georgian Finance Minister, Ivane Matchavariani, Trend reports via Georgian media.

He made the remark after a video conference with Vice President of the World Bank for Europe and Central Asia Anna Bierde.

Matchavariani emphasized the important role that the World Bank Group plays in combating the COVID-19 pandemic throughout the world, including Georgia.

Bierde praised Georgia's efforts in fighting COVID-19 and said that the World Bank also plans to allocate an additional $100 million for Georgia to support small and medium-sized businesses in the country.

