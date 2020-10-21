Georgia reports 1,351 new coronavirus cases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 21

Georgia has reported 1,351 new coronavirus cases and 337 recoveries on October 21, Trend reports via Georgian media.

In total, Georgia’s coronavirus cases increased to 21 208. The number of recovered patients reached 9,003.

Some 14 more patients died of the virus last night. The virus-related death toll stands at 172.

Some 41 people are brought from abroad for medical treatment. Currently, 4,462 people are in quarantine, 3,071 persons under medical observation, and 1,772 more at COVID hotels.

Georgia reported its first case of the coronavirus on February 26, 2020. Since then more than 225,000 people have been tested for the coronavirus in the country.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fishing market in late December 2019.

