Georgian Dream wins principal elections for the third time

Georgian Dream party celebrates victory in parliamentary elections, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

The chairman of the party, Bidzina Ivanishvili, addressed the supporters gathered at the party office.

“Let me thank the voters, the activists of the Georgian Dream, the leaders, the youth, you gained this victory. It is noteworthy that the Georgian Dream, as a party, wins the elections for the third time. The country received what it wanted – a formed, solid team”, – Bidzina Ivanishvili said.

He noted that Georgia made a decent choice today and thanked the voters.

“The part of the leaders is here, and some of them are on the ground, observing the processes. Once again, I promise that the Georgian Dream will remain a people’s party and will remain in the service of the people. Long live our future victories, long live our country”, – the chairman of the GD party added.

Four TV stations published the results of the exit polls, based on the results of all four, Georgian Dream went in the first place.