28 patients die of COVID-19 in Georgia

Twenty-eight more patients died of COVID-19 in Georgia in the last 24 hours – Natia Mezvrishvili, Head of Governmental Administration said during the briefing, Trend reports citing 1tv.

The virus-related death toll stands at 335 in the country.

Georgia has reported 1 791 new coronavirus cases, and 2 413 recoveries today. Out of new cases, 532 were revealed in Tbilisi, 369 – Adjara, 392 – Imereti region.

In total, Georgia’s confirmed coronavirus cases increased to 40 727. The number of recovered patients reached 25 104.