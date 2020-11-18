Georgia moves up in Legatum Prosperity Index 2020

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 18

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia ranks 53rd of 167 countries on the Legatum Prosperity Index 2020 which assesses political, social, economic, and environmental standings of l countries, Trend reports via the index.

Since 2010, Georgia has moved up the rankings by 11 places, says the index.

Here are Georgia's rankings: Safety and security - 73rd, Personal freedom - 61st, Governance - 51st, Social capital -111th, Investment environment - 41st, Enterprise conditions - 53rd, Market Access, and infrastructure - 56th, Economic quality - 82nd, Living conditions - 89th, Health - 82nd, Education - 55th, Natural environment - 115th.

The index shows that Georgia performs most strongly in the investment environment and governance but is weakest in the natural environment.

The biggest improvement compared to a decade ago came in safety and security.

