Georgian Dream majoritarian candidates win run-off elections

According to the CEC preliminary data, all 17 majoritarian candidates of the ruling Georgian Dream party have won the run-off elections, Trend reports via Georgian media.

In addition, the second round of mayoral elections was held in Kutaisi. CEC preliminary data shows that Ioseb Khakhaleishvili (Georgian Dream) has received 92.02 percent and Grigol Shushania (United National Movement – Power is in Unity) – 7.98 percent.

The first round of Georgia’s parliamentary elections was held on October 31.

The opposition parties that obtained seats in the Parliament refuse to enter. A total of eight parties: United National Movement, Power is in Unity, European Georgia, Strategy Builder, Lelo for Georgia, Alliance of Patriots of Georgia, Girchi, Citizens, Labor Party do not recognize the results of the first and second rounds of the elections.

However, their candidates were still on the ballot papers as according to the law, it is impossible to withdraw the candidacy from the second round of elections.

