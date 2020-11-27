Georgia expect stabilization of pandemic with the expansion of restrictions

Paata Imnadze, Deputy Head of National Center for Diseases Control and Public Health said that the rapid increase of daily cases of COVID-19 should be stopped as a result of the expansion of restrictive measures, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

“We expect stabilization of the pandemic with the expansion of restrictions and that the number of daily cases will not go higher in the second half of December. We do not expect reduction of cases yet, though. The result should be in two weeks,” Imnadze said.