Georgia expect stabilization of pandemic with the expansion of restrictions
Paata Imnadze, Deputy Head of National Center for Diseases Control and Public Health said that the rapid increase of daily cases of COVID-19 should be stopped as a result of the expansion of restrictive measures, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.
“We expect stabilization of the pandemic with the expansion of restrictions and that the number of daily cases will not go higher in the second half of December. We do not expect reduction of cases yet, though. The result should be in two weeks,” Imnadze said.
Latest
Resolution adopted by French Senate is gross violation of int'l law - Honorary Member of French Parliament
French Development Agency puts emphasis on increasing solar and wind capacity integration in Georgia
Discovery of Turkmen scientists expected to make unique contribution to healthcare system on global scale
Iran Parliament speaker obliges gov't to implement “People's Livelihood Protection Act” as soon as possible
Ruling coalition in Germany stands for Berlin’s participation in promoting peace in Nagorno-Karabakh
Turkish Ombudsman Institution prepares special report on Armenia's war crimes against Azerbaijan (PHOTO)