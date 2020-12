Georgia reports 3,759 new cases of coronavirus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.1

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia has reported 3,759 new cases of coronavirus, 3,574 recoveries, and 36 deaths in the past 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.

As reported, some 20,454 individuals remain infected with COVID-19 in Georgia.

The new 3,759 cases were recorded in: Tbilisi - 1,595 cases, Adjara - 623 cases, Imereti - 392 cases, Kvemo Kartli - 139 cases, Shida Kartli - 127 cases, Guria - 152 cases, Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti - 237 cases

Kakheti - 253 cases, Mtskheta-Mtianeti - 126 cases, Samtskhe-Javakheti - 72 cases, Kvemo Svaneti - 43 cases.

Georgia has had 139,343 cases of coronavirus since February 26, 2020.

Since then 117,560 individuals have recovered, while 1,303 others have died.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila6197935