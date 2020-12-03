Georgia sees increase in COVID-19 cases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.3

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia has reported 4,260 new cases of coronavirus, 2,947 recoveries, and 45 deaths in the past 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Some 21,655 individuals remain infected with COVID-19 in Georgia as of November 3.

The new 4,260 cases were recorded in: Tbilisi - 1,676 cases, Adjara - 525 cases, Imereti - 591 cases, Kvemo Kartli - 351 cases, Shida Kartli - 294 cases, Guria - 131 cases, Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti - 274 cases, Kakheti - 166 cases, Mtskheta-Mtianeti - 134 cases, Samtskhe-Javakheti - 88 cases, Racha-Lechkhumi, Kvemo Svaneti - 30 cases.

Georgia has had 147,636 cases of coronavirus since February 26, 2020.

Since then 124,568 individuals have recovered, while 1,387 others have died.

Some 6,561 patients are undergoing treatment in hospitals, 1,027 of the 6,561 patients are in critical condition, 390 of the 1,027 critical patients are on artificial ventilation.

