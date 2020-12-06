President sends off Georgian soldiers to Afghanistan

President of Georgia Salome Zurabishvili saw off 100-member regiment of Georgian peacekeepers to Afghanistan, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

In her address to soldiers, President said that positive evaluations received by Georgia from international partners are largely attributed to the soldiers.

“Today, the world is facing a big challenge of the pandemic. The fact that Georgia is fulfilling its commitment under these difficult conditions is very important and says much,” Zurabishvili claimed.

President wished the Georgian soldiers success and safe return to their families and homeland.