Georgia sees decrease in COVID-19 cases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.17

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

For the first time in the past several months, the country reported less than 3,000 daily infections from more than 17,000 daily tests, said Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Georgia has reported 2,981 new cases, 2,001 recoveries, and 31 deaths in the past 24 hours.

The new 2,981 cases were recorded in: Tbilisi - 1,282 cases, Adjara - 228 cases, Imereti - 489 cases, Kvemo Kartli - 229 cases, Shida Kartli - 160 cases, Guria - 64 cases, Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti - 227 cases, Kakheti - 145 cases, Mtskheta-Mtianeti - 87 cases, Samtskhe-Javakheti - 55 cases, Kvemo Svaneti - 15 cases.

Some 17,029 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours around the country (8,859 of the 17,029 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 8,170 were PCR tests).

"The restrictions which were imposed by the government at the end of November have helped us to slow the spread of coronavirus. We have managed to slow the rate of new infections which gives us the reason for cautious optimism," Gakharia stated.

He said that the achievement should be preserved and urged people to refrain from gatherings for New Year and Christmas.

Georgia has had 201,368 cases of coronavirus since February.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356