Health Ministry of Georgia supports strict restrictions

The Health Ministry of Georgia supports to continue strict restrictions in the country and adherence to the right balance, Ekaterine Tikaradze, acting Health Minister said, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

According to Ekaterine Tikaradze, consultations keep on with the business and governmental circles as well as with experts, who are involved in managing the epidemiological situation.

The Acting Minister said that economic as well as mental problems facing people had to be considered.

“It is important to maintain the right balance not to harm human health in terms of the spread of infection, as well as people’s mental health and, of course, economic activity must be reviewed, and in case of possible risks, we always have the tools to return to the strictest restrictions,” Ekaterine Tikaradze claimed.