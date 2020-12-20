The Georgian government to start vaccination in the country as soon as possible - Deputy Health Minister

The Georgian government, based on the experience of the European countries and the United States, is trying to start vaccination in the country as soon as possible through the COVAX platform or alternative ways, said Deputy Health Minister Tamar Gabunia after the meeting held between Prime Minister and members of the special commission set up to ensure the smooth implementation of the vaccination process, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

“Once the prospect of starting vaccination has been identified, the Ministry of Health is working hard to determine candidate vaccines, ways to bring them into the country, as well as target groups,” Tamar Gabunia said.

According to Deputy Health Minister, active discussion is ongoing over this issue so that the vaccine that enters the country is safe, both in terms of technology and high quality.