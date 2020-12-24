Georgia sees decrease in COVID-19 cases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 24

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia has reported 1,972 new COVID-19 cases, 2,737 recoveries, and 43 deaths in the past 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Some 13,699 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours around the country. 7,146 of the 13,699 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 6,553 were PCR tests.

The new 1,972 cases were recorded in:

Tbilisi - 920 cases

Adjara - 139 cases

Imereti - 279 cases

Kvemo Kartli - 112 cases

Shida Kartli - 145 cases

Guria - 30 cases

Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti - 120 cases

Kakheti - 117 cases

Mtskheta-Mtianeti - 57 cases

Samtskhe-Javakheti - 32 cases

Racha-Lechkhumi, Kvemo Svaneti - 21 case

Georgia has had 216,843 cases of coronavirus since February.

Some 194,705 of the 216,843 individuals have recovered, while 2,776 others have died.

---

