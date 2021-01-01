International reserves decreased by USD 25.9 million - National Bank of Georgia

Annual inflation in November 2020 amounted to 3.8 percent, and prices increased by 0.9 percent compared to October 2020, the National Bank of Georgia said, Trend reports citing 1TV.

According to the NBG, the cheese price was most affected by 0.2% in November compared to October. A rise in the price of tomatoes, gasoline, and oil was significant too.

According to the Central Bank, annual inflation was 3.0 percent for imported goods and 4.2 percent for locally produced goods in November 2020. Mixed goods rose in price by 4.1 percent. The relatively low inflation rate of imported goods is related to the annual decrease in fuel prices.