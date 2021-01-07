Georgia reports 1,612 new coronavirus cases for Jan. 7

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.7

Georgia has reported 1,612 new cases of coronavirus, 419 recoveries and 28 deaths in the past 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.

The new 1,612 cases were recorded in:

Tbilisi - 670 cases

Adjara - 118 cases

Imereti - 257 cases

Kvemo Kartli - 106 cases

Shida Kartli - 107 cases

Guria - 29 cases

Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti - 145 cases

Kakheti - 85 cases

Mtskheta-Mtianeti - 56 cases

Samtskhe-Javakheti - 25 cases

Racha-Lechkhumi, Kvemo Svaneti - 14 cases

Some 15,492 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours around the country, 9,084 of the 15,492 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 6,408 were PCR tests.

Georgia has had 235,491 cases of coronavirus since February.

Some 223,695 of the 235,491 individuals have recovered, while 2,694 others have died.

Some 9,076 individuals remain infected with COVID-19 as of today.

