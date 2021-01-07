Georgia reports 1,612 new coronavirus cases for Jan. 7
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.7
By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:
Georgia has reported 1,612 new cases of coronavirus, 419 recoveries and 28 deaths in the past 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.
The new 1,612 cases were recorded in:
Tbilisi - 670 cases
Adjara - 118 cases
Imereti - 257 cases
Kvemo Kartli - 106 cases
Shida Kartli - 107 cases
Guria - 29 cases
Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti - 145 cases
Kakheti - 85 cases
Mtskheta-Mtianeti - 56 cases
Samtskhe-Javakheti - 25 cases
Racha-Lechkhumi, Kvemo Svaneti - 14 cases
Some 15,492 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours around the country, 9,084 of the 15,492 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 6,408 were PCR tests.
Georgia has had 235,491 cases of coronavirus since February.
Some 223,695 of the 235,491 individuals have recovered, while 2,694 others have died.
Some 9,076 individuals remain infected with COVID-19 as of today.
