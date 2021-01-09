Georgia expects Covax platform vaccine in February - Georgian Health Minister

We expect a certain amount of vaccine from the Covax platform in February, Georgian Health Minister, Ekaterine Tikaradze, announced, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

According to the Minister, the vulnerable and high-risk groups will get the first batch of the COVID-19 vaccine. She said that the Georgian government actively cooperates with the Covax platform.

“The Covax platform obliges the country to submit a vaccination plan. We have already presented our plan to the World Health Organization and the Covax platform. Currently, intensive negotiations are underway. We expect a certain amount of vaccine from the Covax platform in February. Initially, the vulnerable and high-risk groups will be vaccinated”, Tikaradze said.