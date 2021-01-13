Safety regulations to stand to avoid Covid-19 third wave - Director of Infectious Diseases Hospital

Tengiz Tsertsvadze, Director of the Tbilisi Hospital of Infectious Diseases said that in parallel with regulations lifting, safety regulations should stand and their control must be stricter to avoid the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

According to Tengiz Tsertsvadze, Covid-19 daily cases are hitting records both in the United States and Europe. The epidemiological situation stabilized in Georgia and the main purpose is to reduce new cases to the minimum before February.

Tsertsvaze said that maintaining regulations would be ideal to evade the third wave of the virus spread. However, the country would not be able to withstand the prolonged restrictions.

“Regulations should be tightened in parallel with lifting of restrictions that are not tough enough now. The restrictions have to be very tough. This is the way how to avoid or reduce the third wave,” said Tengiz Tsertsvadze.

The Director of Tbilisi Hospital of Infectious Diseases also commented about COVID-19 vaccines. He said that Pfizer vaccine would enter Georgia in about one month but in small quantities. Medical personnel and risk groups would be vaccinated with Pfizer.

Tengiz Tsersvadze further informed that the main part of the vaccines would be imported to Georgia in March. It was not yet determined which vaccine it would be, but preference would go to AstraZeneca.

“AstraZeneca vaccine does not require storing at -80 degrees. It can be kept at the temperature of +2,+8. This vaccine is optimal and ideal for Georgia,” Tengiz Tsertsvadze claimed.