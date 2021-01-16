Georgian plans to vaccinate 60% of its population

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 16

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

The Georgian government has plans to vaccinate 60 percent of its population of 3.7 million this year, said the head of Georgia’s National Centre for Disease Control Amiran Gamkrelidze, Trend reports via Georgian media.

He said that vaccination will not cover individuals under 18 because clinical studies of the vaccines in the under 18 age group have not been conducted so far.

"The vaccination of 60 percent of the country’s population is necessary for the collective immunity. That is why the country’s plan is to vaccinate 60 percent. I know this will be difficult but not impossible. Without vaccination we will not be able to defeat the coronavirus. I hope that the people will show high civil responsibility and accept vaccination,” Gamkrelidze said.

He stated that per several studies around 50-60 per cent of the country’s population is ready to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

Gamkrelidze said that the budget will cost the vaccination process between 65-170 million lari ($19.7-51.7 million) if 60 percent of the Georgian population is vaccinated.

Health Minister Ekaterine Tikaradaze said today that Georgia is likely to receive vaccines in the first quarter of 2021.

She stated that only high quality vaccines approved by the World Health Organisation will be purchased.

Georgia has had 245,789 cases of coronavirus since February 2020. Some 229,196 of the 245,789 individuals have recovered, while 2,893 others have died.

