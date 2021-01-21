Georgia sees increase in coronavirus cases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 21

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia has reported 1,137 new cases of coronavirus, 1,179 recoveries, and 11 deaths in the past 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.

The new 1,137 cases were recorded in:

Tbilisi - 477 cases

Adjara - 64 cases

Imereti - 164 cases

Kvemo Kartli - 65 cases

Shida Kartli - 85 cases

Guria - 13 cases

Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti - 118 cases

Kakheti - 95 cases

Mtskheta-Mtianeti - 27 case

Samtskhe-Javakheti - 18 cases

Racha-Lechkhumi, Kvemo Svaneti - 11 case.

Some 9,946 individuals remain infected with COVID-19 in Georgia as of today.

Georgia has had 251,071 cases of coronavirus since February 2020. Some 238,101 of the 251,071 individuals have recovered, while 2,998 others have died.

