Georgia sees increase in coronavirus cases
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 21
By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:
Georgia has reported 1,137 new cases of coronavirus, 1,179 recoveries, and 11 deaths in the past 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.
The new 1,137 cases were recorded in:
Tbilisi - 477 cases
Adjara - 64 cases
Imereti - 164 cases
Kvemo Kartli - 65 cases
Shida Kartli - 85 cases
Guria - 13 cases
Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti - 118 cases
Kakheti - 95 cases
Mtskheta-Mtianeti - 27 case
Samtskhe-Javakheti - 18 cases
Racha-Lechkhumi, Kvemo Svaneti - 11 case.
Some 9,946 individuals remain infected with COVID-19 in Georgia as of today.
Georgia has had 251,071 cases of coronavirus since February 2020. Some 238,101 of the 251,071 individuals have recovered, while 2,998 others have died.
