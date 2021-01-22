Georgian President meets EU Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement

President of Georgia, Salome Zourabichvili, met with the European Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi in Brussels on Friday, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

“Good meeting with President Salome Zourabichvili. Confirmed EU stands by Georgia in the fight against COVID- 19, including when it comes to ensuring early access to vaccines. We will also support economic development and recovery. Connectivity in this context is key”, EU Commissioner tweeted.

President Zourabichvili also echoed the meeting on the Tweeter.

“Thank you for a productive meeting, Mr. Commissioner. Indeed, the road to recovery must pass through solidarity. I’m glad that Georgia, as one of Europe’s closest partners, can count on the support of the EU Commission”, President wrote.