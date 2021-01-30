WB pledges to assist Georgia to timely import COVID-19 vaccines

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 30

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

The World Bank (WB) provided Georgia with 2.5 million COVID-19 tests and mechanical ventilation devices, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Deputy Georgian Ministers of IDPs, Labor, Health and Social Affairs Tamar Gabunia and Tamar Barkalaia met with the World Bank Regional Director for the South Caucasus Sebastian Molineus.

The sides discussed cooperation issues and future plans. Gabunia thanked the WB Regional Director for active involvement in preparation of the national vaccination plan, financial resources mobilization to purchase COVID-19 vaccines and the necessary equipment for Georgian hospitals sector to effectively cope with coronavirus.

The World Bank Regional Director pledged to assist Georgia to timely import the COVID-19 vaccines. The sides also focused on the need to introduce digital technologies and Tele-medicine.

Georgia reported 676 coronavirus cases, 1,441 recoveries, and 11 deaths on Saturday.

Georgia’s total case tally now stands at 257,632, among them 248,537 people recovered and 3,159 died.

There are 530 people placed in government-assigned quarantine facilities, 2,694 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, 311 people are treated at COVID Hotels.

