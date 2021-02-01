Georgia reports 240 new cases of coronavirus for Feb.1

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.1

Georgia has reported 240 new cases of coronavirus, 681 recoveries and 21 deaths in the past 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Some 5,422 individuals remain infected with COVID-19 in Georgia as of today.

The new 240 cases were recorded in:

Tbilisi - 86 cases

Adjara - 15 cases

Imereti - 37 cases

Kvemo Kartli - 19 cases

Shida Kartli - 21 cases

Guria - 3 cases

Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti - 28 cases

Kakheti - 17 cases

Mtskheta-Mtianeti - 6 cases

Samtskhe-Javakheti - 8 cases.

Georgia has had 258,351 cases of coronavirus since February 2020. Some 249,709 of the 258,351 individuals have recovered, while 3,194 others have died.

