EU stands by Georgian people since start of COVID-19 pandemic

European Union (EU) has stood by the Georgian people since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, EU Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi said, Trend reports via Georgian media.

“We will continue to assist Georgia in its economic recovery and in taking forward the reform agenda to fully implement and reap the benefits of the Association Agreement,” he said.

EU Commissioner stresses that the EU mobilized 183 million euros of grants for COVID-19 related assistance to Georgia last year, in addition to 150 million euros in macro-financial assistance.

Today’s report Association Implementation Report on Georgia, prepared by the European External Action Service and the European Commission services, shows that Georgia remains committed to the obligations and undertakings of the Association Agreement.

Alignment to the EU acquis, as well as to European standards has continued effectively.

