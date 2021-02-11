EU, WHO to support vaccination in Eastern Partnership countries, including Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.11

The six Eastern Partnership (EaP) countries of Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Georgia, Moldova, and Ukraine will soon benefit from a new program launched by the European Union in partnership with the World Health Organization (WHO), Trend reports via Georgian media.

As reported, the worth of the program amounted to over 40 million euros.

The program aims to ensure local readiness and preparedness for a safe and effective vaccination of the population.

"Today's program comes in addition to the 1 billion euros of EU assistance to address the health pandemic and support the longer-term socio-economic recovery of the region", said Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi, responsible for European Neighborhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations.

The new program aims to prepare the six countries for the receipt and administering of vaccines.

The program includes risk communication and community engagement, support to vaccine supply chain management, vaccination data and safety monitoring, training of health managers and medical staff involved in the vaccination campaign, scheduling of the vaccinations, as well as key logistical support for the delivery and handling of the vaccines and supplies.

