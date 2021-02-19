Parliament to approve new PM and government on February 22

Chairman of the parliamentary Procedural Affairs Committee Irakli Kadagishvili said the confidence vote for the new Prime Minister and Cabinet is scheduled for February 22, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

The parliamentary committees will hear the PM nominee and his governmental program over the weekend.

The voting for prime ministerial nominee Irakli Gharibashvili will take place at the plenary session. PM nominee needs 76 votes pro.

The political council of the ruling Georgian Dream party nominated Defense Minister Irakli Gharibashvili for the post of Prime Minister on February 18 following the resignation of PM Giorgi Gakharia.