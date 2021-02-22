Georgia reports 147 new cases of COVID-19
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.22
By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:
Georgia has reported 147 new cases of coronavirus, 607 recoveries, and 12 deaths in the past 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.
Some 2,785 individuals remain infected with COVID-19 in Georgia as of today. Some 5,275 tests have been conducted on the weekend around the country.
The new 147 cases were recorded in:
Tbilisi - 64 cases
Adjara - 11 cases
Imereti - 28 cases
Kvemo Kartli - 1 case
Shida Kartli - 16 cases
Guria - 10 cases
Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti - 12 cases
Kakheti - 4 cases
Mtskheta-Mtianeti - 1 case
Georgia has had 268,502 cases of coronavirus since February 2020. Some 262,244 of the 268,502 individuals have recovered, while 3,447 others have died.
