OSCE Chairman-in-Office calls for stabilization of situation in Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.23

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

OSCE Chairman-in-Office, Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde calls for stabilization of the situation in Georgia, Trend reports.

She expressed her concern about the latest events in Tbilisi on Twitter.

"I repeat my call on all sides to immediately de-escalate the situation, resume dialogue and act with full respect of OSCE commitments to safeguard the progress the country has made," she wrote.