Georgian Railway resumes passenger transfers
The Georgian Railway Company resumed passenger transfers into 5 directions, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.
Tbilisi-Batumi-Tbilisi;
Tbilisi-Zugdidi-Tbilisi;
Tbilisi-Ozurgeti-Tbilisi;
Tbilisi-Poti-Tbilisi;
Tbilisi-Kutaisi-Tbilisi
The Georgian Railway ensures to follow Covid-19 related recommendations for the safety of passengers. Railway movement restored after 3-months pause.
